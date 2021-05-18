Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

