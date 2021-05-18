SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $311,065.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

