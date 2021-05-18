Surge Energy’s (SGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.03.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.