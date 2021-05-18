SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB opened at $577.54 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $180.59 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

