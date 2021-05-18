SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

