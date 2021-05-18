Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SSREY stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

