Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

