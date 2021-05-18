SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Shares of SWKH stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

