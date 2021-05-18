Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $511,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $687,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.89. 4,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

