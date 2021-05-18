Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,201.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

