Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

