System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Rupert Howell Acquires 10,000 Shares

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider Rupert Howell purchased 10,000 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. System1 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £29.52 million and a PE ratio of -29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.08.

Get System1 Group alerts:

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.