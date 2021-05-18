System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Rupert Howell Acquires 10,000 Shares

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider Rupert Howell purchased 10,000 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,049.65).
Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. System1 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £29.52 million and a PE ratio of -29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.08.
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.
