Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE TGT opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

