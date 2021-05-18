Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

TARO stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

