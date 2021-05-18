Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Up 4.9%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 5,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,004,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

