TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $19.27 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

