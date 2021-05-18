TCW Group Inc. Buys 74,406 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 170.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

