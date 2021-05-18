TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 70,396 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

