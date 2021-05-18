TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

