TCW Group Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.98 and its 200-day moving average is $336.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.20.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

