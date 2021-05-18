TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $31,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $202.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.10, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.88. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

