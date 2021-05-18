TCW Group Inc. Invests $16.69 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 82,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

