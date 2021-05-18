TCW Group Inc. Makes New $12.55 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.