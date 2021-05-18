TD Securities Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.55.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.