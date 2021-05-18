TD Securities Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Extendicare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.32.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The stock has a market cap of C$718.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.13.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

