TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

TSE:UNS opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.31. The company has a market cap of C$630.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

