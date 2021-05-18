TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

TEL stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

