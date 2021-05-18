Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

