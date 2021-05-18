Telcoin Price Tops $0.0470 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $82.80 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.01445562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,884,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

