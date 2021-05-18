Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.52. 188,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,528. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.74. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

