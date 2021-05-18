Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

TDS stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

