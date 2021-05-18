Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TENX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

