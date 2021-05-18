Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of TME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816,834. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.