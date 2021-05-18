TenUp 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,252.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $669,094.62 and $1,252.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00035443 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003329 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,423,295 coins and its circulating supply is 17,711,962 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

