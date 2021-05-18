TERA (TERA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,023.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $6,023.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

