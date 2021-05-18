Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TX. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.55 on Friday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

