Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 177.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,929,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.70 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

