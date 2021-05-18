Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.02 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

