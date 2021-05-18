Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of BankUnited worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

BKU stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

