Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,534 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

CAG opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

