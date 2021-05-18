Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,873 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

