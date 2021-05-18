Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

