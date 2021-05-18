Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXT opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.