The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading Up 12.3%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price was up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,772,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,690,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

