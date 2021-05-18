The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

