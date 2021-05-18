The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

