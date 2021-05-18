The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE opened at $90.03 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.