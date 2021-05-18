The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

