The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

NYSE:TCS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The stock has a market cap of $661.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

