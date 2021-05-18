The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lifted to Overweight at Huber Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by research analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 396,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,797 shares of company stock worth $3,821,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.